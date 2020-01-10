Portland Timbers' match postponed because of Colorado Rapids' COVID-19 outbreak

Two more Rapids players and an additional staff member have tested positive for the coronavirus.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Timbers' match against the Colorado Rapids, which was scheduled for this Saturday at Providence Park, has been rescheduled because of the Rapids' COVID-19 outbreak.

The game will be played Wednesday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m., the Timbers announced.

Two additional Rapids players and one more staff member have tested positive for the coronavirus, Major League Soccer reported.

On Monday, ESPN reported that the number of people within the Colorado Rapids organization who had tested positive for COVID-19 had risen to four players and 10 staff members.

The Rapids closed their training facility and haven't trained since the first confirmed cases of COVID-19 among the team on Sept. 24.