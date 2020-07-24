Portland takes first in Group F with 2-2 draw against LAFC

Ebobisse’s goal in the 81st minute allowed Portland to take the top spot in Group F with seven points.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Jeremy Ebobisse scored his third goal of the MLS is Back tournament and the Portland Timbers played to a 2-2 draw against the Los Angeles Football Club on Thursday night in the final group stage match.

Ebobisse’s goal in the 81st minute allowed Portland to take the top spot in Group F with seven points. Jaroslaw Niezgoda also scored for Portland, who will face FC Cincinnati on Tuesday in the round of 16.