x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Timbers

Abandoned match between Timbers, Rapids ends in scoreless draw

The match began on July 4 but was postponed and rescheduled due to thunderstorms.
Credit: David Zalubowski, AP Photo
Colorado Rapids midfielder Bryan Acosta, left, blocks a shot by Portland Timbers defender Claudio Bravo on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Portland Timbers and Colorado Rapids finished off a scoreless draw Saturday night in a match that began on July 4 before being abandoned due to thunderstorms.

William Yarbrough had two saves to complete a clean sheet for the Rapids (3-10-9). David Bingham needed one save to notch the shutout for the Timbers (5-9-8).

The match was resumed in the 46th minute. Only players who were active on July 4 were eligible to play. That ruled out Colorado's Andrew Gutman, who joined the Rapids after that date.

Portland returns home to host the Columbus Crew on Saturday. Colorado will host the Houston Dynamo on Saturday.

VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS: Portland Timbers vs. Colorado Rapids

____

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

10-year anniversary of the Make-A-Wish game at Providence Park

Before You Leave, Check This Out