Timbers

Portland eliminates San Jose from playoff race with 2-0 win

The victory snapped a three-game losing streak for the Timbers.
Timbers forward Dairon Asprilla (#27) celebrates with the Timbers Army after his goal in the 55th minute to give Portland a 2-0 lead on the San Jose Earthquakes in an MLS match at Providence Park on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. (Sean Meagher/The Oregonian/The Oregonian via AP)

PORTLAND, Ore. — Dairon Asprilla had a striking bicycle kick goal and the Portland Timbers eliminated the San Jose Earthquakes from playoff contention with a 2-0 victory Wednesday night. 

The victory snapped a three-game losing streak for the Timbers, who are trying to hold on to the fourth spot in the Western Conference with two games remaining. 

The Earthquakes were in 10th place in the West, coming off a 1-1 draw at home with the Whitecaps on Saturday.

The Timbers are scheduled to take on Real Salt Lake on Wednesday, Nov. 3. The game is set to start at 7 p.m.

