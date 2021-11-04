Blanco scores twice, Timbers beat Real Salt Lake 3-1

The Portland Timbers (16-13-4) clinched home field for the first round of the playoffs.

SANDY, Utah — Sebastian Blanco scored two goals and the Portland Timbers beat Real Salt Lake 3-1 on Wednesday night to clinch home field for the first round of the playoffs.

Blanco put in a header in the 17th minute and scored on a give-and-go with Jaroslaw Niezgoda to finish a counter attack just before halftime. In between, Blanco centered the ball with pace that went off Aaron Herrera for an own goal.