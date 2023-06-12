Boli's goal lifts Portland Timbers to 1-0 win against FC Dallas; Portland Thorns lose 3-1 to Orlando Pride

Franck Boli's fourth goal of the season helped the Timbers (5-7-5) snap a four-game winless streak.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Franck Boli scored the game's only goal in the 35th minute, leading the Portland Timbers to a 1-0 victory over FC Dallas on Sunday night.

Boli's fourth goal of the season helped the Timbers (5-7-5) snap a four-game winless streak. David Bingham needed to make only two saves in the victory.

Martin Paes stopped seven shots, but FC Dallas (7-6-5) lost consecutive road games for the first time this season.

Portland scored when Evander took a pass at midfield and sent a crossing pass near the penalty spot to Boli, who put a header past Paes.

Orlando Pride 3, Portland Thorns 1

Adriana scored two goals and the host Orlando Pride beat the Portland Thorns 3-1 in the National Women's Soccer League on Sunday.

Sophia Smith scored for the Thorns (5-2-4) in the 20th minute, her sixth goal in her 50th NWSL appearance. Morgan Weaver dribbled into the box on the left and cut the ball across for an open Smith, who slid her one-touch shot into the left corner.

Adriana equalized for Orlando (4-6-1) six minutes later, sneaking a free kick from just outside the box into the upper left corner.

Adriana scored again at the start of the second half, carrying the ball into the box and shooting with her right foot. Her second goal was the 100th scored by a Brazilian in NWSL regular-season play, making Brazil the fifth country to reach that milestone.

In the 69th, rookie Messiah Bright scored her third goal this season, picking off a Portland backpass and sliding the ball into an empty goal.

Orlando goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse had six saves.

