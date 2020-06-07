Former Timbers goalkeeper Jake Gleeson sues team doctors for $10.2 million

The lawsuit alleges that surgical mistakes made by two of the club's team doctors in 2018 ended Gleeson's soccer career.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Former Portland Timbers goalkeeper Jake Gleeson filed a $10.2 million medical malpractice lawsuit in Oregon Circuit Court on Monday, alleging that surgical mistakes made by two of the club's team doctors in 2018 ended his soccer career.

The lawsuit names Dr. Richard Edelson, Dr. Jonathan Greenleaf, Sports Medicine Oregon and Oregon Outpatient Surgery Center as defendants. It does not name the Timbers as a defendant.

Gleeson made 67 appearances for Portland since 2010. He helped the club win the MLS Cup in 2015.

The lawsuit alleges that the doctors, during an August 2018 surgery to insert metal plates into Gleeson's shins, used plates that weren't properly sterilized. It also cites a "breach of sterility" at Oregon Outpatient Surgery Center, alleges the doctors selected "aggressive and risky procedures" and claims there was "no clear orthopedic necessity to implant the devices."

Gleeson has had 11 separate surgeries on his right tibia and three on his left tibia since the initial surgeries in 2018. His lawyers claim he's at risk of developing future infections and requiring future surgeries.

"After surgery, Jake was stranded on his home couch for weeks. His body often shook and vomited from debilitating pain, by day and night. Regularly, this pain stopped him from getting to the closest bathroom or sleeping. Jake frequently went days without even three hours of sleep," attorney Jason Kafoury said in a press release.