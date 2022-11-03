Audio suggests Timbers pushed Andy Polo's ex-wife not to press charges, lawyer says

The alleged victim's lawyer provided KGW with a 54-minute audio recording of the June 2021 meeting.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A newly released audio recording suggests the Portland Timbers pressured the estranged wife of Andy Polo not to press domestic violence charges against the midfielder, according to attorney Michael Fuller.

“We thought that this recording might help explain the truth of what happened,” said Fuller, who represented Polo’s ex-wife Genessis Alarcon. Alarcon filed a domestic violence lawsuit in federal court earlier this week claiming assault, battery and negligence by Polo.

According to a police report from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Polo home in response to claims of domestic violence on May 23. Polo was issued a citation.

Roughly two weeks later, Polo’s estranged wife claims Timbers’ representatives came to her home.

Alarcon’s lawyer, Michael Fuller provided KGW with a 54-minute audio recording of the meeting, which appeared to include Alarcon, her friend who acted as an interpreter, the Timber’s head of security and an unidentified woman. Fuller did not name the woman but suggested she was an attorney affiliated with the Timbers. It is not clear who made the recording.

The bulk of the conversation revolved around efforts to provide Alarcon and her two children with resources including transportation, shelter and food. The Timber’s representative and the unidentified woman shared information about local nonprofits and social services that provide assistance to domestic violence survivors. They also discussed increasing the $400 a month that Polo provided to support his ex-wife and her two children.

“We’ll try our best to get Andy to get you whatever you need but if the DA’s office, the prosecutor’s office calls you could you let me know?” said the unidentified woman.

Speaking through the translator, the unidentified woman also explained the charges against Polo and how a criminal case might play out or be avoided. She indicated the district attorney’s office would likely reach out.

“That office may call you to see if you want to pursue the charges. And again, you can say ‘Yes — I want to’ or ‘No — I do not.’ Of course, we’re hoping you say ‘No — you do not,” said the unidentified woman.

– BREAKING UPDATE –@TimbersFC DENY pressuring Andy Polo's wife to drop domestic violence charges.@MerrittPaulson, care to explain this AUDIO?



We've turned over all our files to the @MLS investigators, and to @KATUNews. pic.twitter.com/qZiJ6ocLG0 — Underdog Law Office (@UnderdogLawBlog) March 11, 2022

The woman went on to describe how a criminal case might require the alleged victim to go into court and testify before a jury. “If it goes to court, there would be a trial,” explained the unidentified woman — who never mentioned the possibility of a plea deal. She told the alleged victim a trial could take one or two days.

“There’s no pressure either way, I just kind of need to know if they do call you so that I can do my job for Andy,” said the unidentified woman.

The Timbers declined to identify the woman or comment on the audio recording until after a review by Major League Soccer.

Earlier in the week, the Timbers issued a statement saying, "While the Timbers offered support to Mr. Polo, Ms. Alarcon and their children during a difficult time, there was never any suggestion — expressly or implicitly — that the support was offered in exchange for consideration by Ms. Alarcon. The Timbers would never condone or participate in such conduct."