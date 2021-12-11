2 arrested for throwing beer cans during MLS Cup at Providence Park, police say

One of the cans struck a New York City FC midfielder Jesus Medina in the face.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two men were arrested for throwing beer cans onto the field and hitting a player during the MLS Cup final match at Providence Park Saturday afternoon.

The Timbers were playing New York City FC for the championship title when NYC FC scored in the 41st minute. As the visiting team's players were cheering over the goal, two cans sored from the crowd of Timbers fans. One of the cans struck a NYC FC's Jesus Medina in the face.

In a tweet, the Timbers wrote that the incident resulted in an ejection and ban from Providence Park.

The fan who threw the object was ejected from the game, and has been banned from Providence Park. There is zero tolerance for behavior of that kind. — Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) December 11, 2021

Portland police later identified the men involved as 24-year-old Ivan Avila Carrillo and 31-year-old Eduardo Ramos.

Both were arrested and booked at the Multnomah County jail for second-degree disorderly conduct. Carrillo faces an additional charge of fourth-degree attempted assault for striking the player. All of their charges are class B misdemeanors.