Rhian Wilkinson will coach the Portland Thorns next season: Report

Wilkinson will succeed Mark Parsons following the conclusion of the 2021 season, according to a report in The Athletic.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Rhian Wilkinson will replace Mark Parsons as head coach of the Portland Thorns at the end of the 2021 season, according to a report in The Athletic. Parsons is leaving the Thorns to take a job as the head coach of the Netherlands women's national team.

Wilkinson, who played one match with the Thorns in 2015, won Olympic bronze medals with the Canadian women's national team in 2012 and 2016. After retiring from the Canadian team in 2017, she entered the coaching ranks, working as an assistant with the women's national teams for Canada and England.

The news of Wilkinson's hiring comes one week after Karina LeBlanc was hired to replace Gavin Wilkinson, who was removed as general manager in the wake of an investigation into the Thorns' handling of former players' sexual harassment allegations against former coach Paul Riley. Wilkinson remains the general manager of the Portland Timbers.

The head coach hiring process for the Thorns was in the final stages when LeBlanc was hired, according to The Athletic, but she was able to take part in the last round of interviews. LeBlanc and Wilkinson know each other, having played together on the Canadian national team. The Athletic said the Thorns players were also involved in the hiring process.

The Athletic reported that the hiring won't be formally announced by the Thorns until the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) postseason has concluded. The top-seeded Thorns, coming off a first-round bye, play the Chicago Red Stars in the semifinal round on Sunday at Providence Park.

NWSL PLAYOFFS

Sunday, Nov. 14

Semifinals

No. 2 OL Reign vs. No. 3 Washington, noon (CBS Sports Network)

No. 1 Portland vs. No. 4 Chicago, 2:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Saturday, Nov. 20

Championship

At Louisville