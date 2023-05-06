Thorns remain undefeated in NWSL play

The Portland Thorns came from behind three times to earn a draw on the road against the North Carolina Courage, with Crystal Dunn scoring twice.

Crystal Dunn scored twice and Olivia Moultrie got Portland's third goal in Cary, North Carolina, and the Thorns (3-0-3) remained undefeated.

The Courage (2-3-1) opened the scoring in the 1st minute when Ryan Williams' cross was deflected and snuck into the near-post corner.

Dunn leveled the score in the 22nd minute, finishing a Sophia Smith assist with one touch.

Kerolin scored four minutes later with a driven shot from distance, putting the home team up 2-1.

Dunn evened the score again in the 53rd minute. After some crisp passing by the Thorns, Meghan Klingenberg found herself with the ball in the box. She sent a pass to her right for Dunn, who slid and poked the ball into the goal.

In the 71st minute, rookie Olivia Wingate beat her defender and slipped a ball to Victoria Pickett, who scored with her first touch.

Moultrie leveled the score for the third time in the 83rd minute, shooting with her left foot from distance.

Next game: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. against Houston Dash.

