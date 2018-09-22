PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Thorns midfielder Lindsey Horan was named the National Women’s Soccer League’s Most Valuable Player on Friday. She is the first Thorns player to win the award.

Horan scored 13 goals in the regular season, a Thorns single season record and third-most in the NWSL this season.

In the playoffs, Horan scored the game-winning goal and had an assist in Portland’s 2-1 semifinal win over Seattle Reign FC.

Horan will lead the Thorns on Saturday as the team seeks back-to-back NWSL championships. Portland faces North Carolina Courage at 1:30 p.m. at Providence Park. The Thorns defeated the Courage 1-0 in last year’s championship match. But North Carolina beat Portland in all three regular season matchups this season.

© 2018 KGW