Red Stars head to NWSL championship with 2-0 win over Thorns

Chicago will play the Washington Spirit for the title Saturday in Louisville, Kentucky. The Spirit beat OL Reign 2-1 earlier Sunday.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Katie Johnson and Sarah Woldmoe each scored and the Chicago Red Stars advanced to the National Women's Soccer League championship game with a 2-0 semifinal victory over the Portland Thorns on Sunday.

