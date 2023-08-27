Thorns star Sophia Smith injures right knee in Portland's 1-1 draw against Washington

Sophia Smith, the league's top scorer, appeared to injure her right knee right before halftime and was on crutches after the break.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Sophia Smith, the league's top scorer and reigning NWSL Most Valuable Player, injured her right knee during the Portland Thorns' 1-1 draw against the Washington Spirit on Sunday.

The Athletic reported that Smith "slid awkwardly on her right knee just before halftime and had to be helped off the field. She walked to the bench under her own power but was on crutches by halftime."

Ryan Clarke of The Oregonian reported that Smith was shown on the broadcast after the game "with her right knee wrapped and secured in a large brace." Clarke reported she was still on crutches and that Thorns coach Mike Norris confirmed it was a knee injury but had no other updates.

As of Monday morning, no further updates on the severity of the knee injury have been reported.

Portland went ahead in the 63rd minute when Sam Coffey slipped a pass to Morgan Weaver in the box, who then chipped a shot into the goal with the outside of her foot. Coffey now has a league-leading seven assists.

Just as the match was ending, the Thorns were whistled for a handball in the box. Ashley Hatch put her penalty into the left corner in stoppage time to secure a draw for the Spirit (6-3-8) in front of 13,048 fans at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

Five of Hatch's nine goals this year have come from penalties.

The Thorns (8-4-5) remain at the top of a tight NWSL table with five matches left in the regular season.

Each NWSL team over the weekend wrote on their wrists or held up banners to show their support for Jenni Hermoso, the Spain Women’s World Cup champion who was kissed by the now-suspended president of the national federation.