Postponed match between Portland Thorns, Washington Spirit ruled a forfeit

The Sept. 4 match was postponed after four people with the Spirit tested positive for COVID-19. The NWSL said Thursday it has fined the Spirit $25,000.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Thorns picked up a victory and three points in the league standings after the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) ruled Thursday that the postponed Sept. 4 match against the Washington Spirit will be declared a forfeit in favor of the Thorns.

Portland is currently atop the NWSL standings with 38 points and a record of 12-4-2. The second-place OL Reign (10-7-2) are six points back with 32 points.

The match was postponed after four people with the Spirit tested positive for COVID-19. According to a report by The Athletic's Iglesias Maurer at the time of the postponement, as many as eight people on the Spirit were unvaccinated.

On Thursday, the NWSL said it fined the Spirit $25,000 for "breach of the league's medical protocols."

A team spokesperson for the Thorns told The Oregonian that all Thorns players, coaches and staff are fully vaccinated.