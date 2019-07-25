PORTLAND, Ore. — On Wednesday night, the Portland Thorns beat the Houston Dash 5-0 in front of 22,329—a club attendance record.

They also celebrated a special homecoming; the Thorns played their first home game with World Cup champion teammates Tobin Heath, Lindsey Horan, Adrianna Franch and Emily Sonnett.

The Thorns honored the players during a pre-game ceremony.

“I thought it was really cool because a lot of my favorite players are those four,” said Thorns fan, Harlyn Tiszhhauser.

Whether in Thorns red or the red, white and blue fans have always cheered for the honored players, but it was clear there was something extra special about seeing them on Wednesday night.

“We are happy to have them back in town,” said Thorns fan, Sarah Wiechec. “Very happy to have them back, playing!”

The Thorns' team reunion will be short-lived. Soon, its four World Cup team members will break away once again for the U.S. Women's National Team Victory Tour. They'll play five games across the U.S. against international opponents.

While it could be argued that the women's soccer fan base in Portland is one of the strongest in the country at this point, the Victory Tour will not be stopping in the Rose City.

