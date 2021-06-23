Four Portland Thorns named to US Women's National Team for Tokyo Olympics

Crystal Dunn, Lindsey Horan, Adrianna Franch and Becky Sauerbrunn were named to the roster.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Four members of the Portland Thorns FC are headed to Tokyo for the 2020 Olympics.

The U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) roster was announced Wednesday. It includes Thorns midfielders Crystal Dunn and Lindsey Horan, goalkeeper Adrianna Franch and defender Becky Sauerbrunn.

Sauerbrunn will play in her third Olympics. Dunn and Horan were named to the Olympic roster for the second time, and Franch was named to the roster for the first time.

In group play at the Olympics, the USWNT will face Sweden, New Zealand and Australia. The quarterfinals are set for July 30 and the semifinals on Aug. 2. The bronze medal match will take place on Aug. 5 and the gold medal match on Aug. 6.

U.S. roster: