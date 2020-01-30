Portland Thorns forward Christine Sinclair scored twice to pass Abby Wambach for the international goals record among both men and women, and Canada defeated Saint Kitts and Nevis 11-0 on Wednesday in the CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualifying tournament.

Sinclair, who played her collegiate soccer at the University of Portland, converted on a penalty in the seventh minute to match Wambach with 184 goals, then broke the former U.S. star’s record in the 23rd.

To celebrate, she bowled the ball to a group of her teammates, who all fell down. The record came in her 290th appearance for the national team.

Sinclair made her debut for Canada’s senior team in 2000 at age 16. Now 36, she also plays for the Portland Thorns of the National Women’s Soccer League.

She has led Canada to back-to-back bronze medal finishes at the Olympics, and has scored 11 of her goals in 15 Olympic appearances.

At UP, she won two NCAA titles. Her 39 goals in 2005 remains an NCAA record.

The highest goalscorer in men's international football remains Iran's Ali Daei on 109 goals, followed by Cristiano Ronaldo with 99.

