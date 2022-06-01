MLS, Apple TV sign 10-year media rights deal

MLS fans will be able to access these matches by subscribing to a new MLS streaming service, available exclusively through the Apple TV app.

NEW YORK — The Major League Soccer (MLS) and Apple TV have announced a 10-year exclusive media rights agreement, beginning in 2023.

With the media rights deal, fans will be able to watch all MLS, Leagues Cup, and select MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT matches in one place – without any local broadcast blackouts or the need for a traditional pay TV bundle, the league said in a press release.

MLS fans will be able to access these matches by subscribing to a new MLS streaming service, available exclusively through the Apple TV app.

“Apple is the perfect partner to further accelerate the growth of MLS and deepen the connection between our clubs and their fans,” said MLS Commissioner Don Garber. “Given Apple's ability to create a best-in-class user experience and to reach fans everywhere, it'll be incredibly easy to enjoy MLS matches anywhere, whether you're a super fan or casual viewer.”

Fans with Apple TV services will also be able to access other MLS-related content, such as game replays, highlights, analysis, and behind-the-scenes views of the players and clubs.

“For the first time in the history of sports, fans will be able to access everything from a major professional sports league in one place,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services. “It’s a dream come true for MLS fans, soccer fans, and anyone who loves sports. No fragmentation, no frustration — just the flexibility to sign up for one convenient service that gives you everything MLS, anywhere and anytime you want to watch. We can’t wait to make it easy for even more people to fall in love with MLS and root for their favorite club.”

A subscription service for Apple TV, as of this writing, was $4.99 per month, according to Apple's website. For Apple TV subscribers, a limited number of matches will be available at no additional cost, the release said. Officials said more details on the MLS service, including when fans can sign up, subscription pricing, and other details will be announced in the coming months.