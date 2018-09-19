JEWELL, Ore. — The Jewell Bluejays are back in the game of football this year. The OSAA started a two-year trial of six-man football. Nineteen schools, including Jewell, will play six-man football. It’s a wild game full of long plays and lots of scoring.

Jewell head coach Joel Johnston was excited when he heard about six-man football.

“I thought it was definitely going to help us out, it’s great for the community,” Johnson said before a recent game.

Jewell School was supposed to play eight-man football last year, but didn’t have enough players.

Fans agree it’s great to see football back at Jewell. “It’s a hoot,” said one fan. “It’s a lot of fun."

Ten other states play six-man, including Texas, where there are more than 200 teams.

There are some things unique to six-man football. The offense begins first and ten. Three players have to be on the line of scrimmage. The player who gets the snap has to pitch it or pass it to another player.

Field goals are four points. One point for running or passing for an extra point. Two points of you kick it.

