Shough throws 3 TDs and No. 11 Oregon survives Bruins 38-35

At 3-0, Oregon solidified its spot atop the Pac-12 North.

EUGENE, Ore. — Tyler Shough threw for 334 yards and three touchdowns and No. 11 Oregon held off short-handed UCLA 38-35 on Saturday to remain undefeated.

At 3-0, Oregon solidified its spot atop the Pac-12 North.

DUCKS WIN



Oregon holds on to beat UCLA 38-35



4TDs off turnovers for Oregon. Ducks improve to 3-0#GoDucks — Orlando Sanchez (@orlandokgw) November 22, 2020

Devon Williams had six catches for 123 yards, including a 19-yarder for a score and a 49-yard reception that helped set up a third-quarter score. UCLA fell to 1-2.