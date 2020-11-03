SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners will not play in Seattle this month, and other local sports teams are changing their standard operations, as state officials announced a ban on gatherings of 250 people or more in King, Pierce, and Snohomish counties.

The ban was put in place in an attempt to slow the spread of the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

The prohibition will be in place at least through the end of the month, and could be extended, Gov. Jay Inslee told reporters.

The local teams have announced changes or have said that they will announce their specific plans soon.

Seattle Mariners

The Seattle Mariners announced that the team is working with Major League Baseball on alternative plans for the baseball games that had been scheduled for the end of March at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

"While we hope to be back to playing baseball in Seattle as soon as possible, the health and safety of our community is the most important consideration," the team said in a statement.

The team said it will provide more information about plans for the games as they become available.

Sounders FC

Sounders FC will postpone its March 21 home match against FC Dallas in CenturyLink Field and hold it at a later date.

"Throughout this process, Sounders FC has stated that nothing is more important than public safety and the wellbeing of our fans," the team said in a statement.

Existing tickets will be honored for admission to the rescheduled game.

Seattle Dragons

Seattle Dragons and the Los Angeles Wildcats will play their Sunday game without spectators in the venue. The XFL game is scheduled for 4 p.m. at CenturyLink Field, and also will be broadcast live, as scheduled, on ESPN2.

Tacoma Defiance

The Tacoma Defiance will play its scheduled United Soccer League game Wednesday against the San Diego Loyal at Cheney Stadium without spectators.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, and it has already been determined that the club’s home match on Sunday, March 22 versus Oklahoma City is set to be rescheduled.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.