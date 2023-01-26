Seattle Kraken help 7-year-old's wish come true

Make-A-Wish Alaska and Washington teamed up with the Kraken to grant their first official wish as a franchise.

SEATTLE — Jackson Boboth was diagnosed with cancer when he was 7 years old. He faced aggressive cancer treatment, including blood transfusions and chemotherapy at Seattle Children’s.

He made a wish at the hospital and the Seattle Kraken helped to make it come true.

Jackson is a big time hockey fan and plays hockey with his brothers and sisters on their porch in Kraken jerseys.

“He wanted to skate with the Kraken from before they were even a team!” Carrie Boboth said her son, who has been dreaming about taking to the ice with his heroes for two years.

Meanwhile, Seattle’s NHL team has been limited in their community affairs due to COVID-19.

“We couldn’t go to schools. We couldn’t go to hospitals. And Make-A-Wish is near and dear to all of our hearts, so we’ve been waiting for a while to make this happen,” said De’Aria Anderson with the Kraken.

Make-A-Wish Alaska and Washington teamed up with the Kraken to grant their first official wish as a franchise. Jackson was invited to the Kraken Community Iceplex to spend a day practicing with the team.

“He had a limo drop him off for breakfast and then he got to skate with the team and get tips from his favorite player, goalie Philipp Grubauer!” said Kathryn Mueller with Make-A-Wish.

Practicing with the team was just the ice breaker for Jackson as his big surprise was waiting for him at Climate Pledge Arena. Kraken coach Ron Francis signed Jackson to a one-day contract and he was fitted in his own custom Kraken uniform and pads. Jackson was introduced to fans as the special guest goalie and thunderous applause serenaded him as he was featured on the jumbo screen.

The Boboth family said it truly was a dream come true and Jackson admits he learned a lot on the ice.

“Being a goalie is hard!” grinned Jackson.