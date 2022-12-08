Beach volleyball takes over the sand at Seaside

The Seaside Beach Volleyball tournament is the second biggest event of its kind in the world, outmatched only by a competition in Italy.

SEASIDE, Ore. — For as far as the eye can see, volleyball nets and courts have taken over the beach at Seaside. Nearly 1,700 teams are playing in the 40th annual Seaside Beach Volleyball tournament.

“We have 192 courts — a lot bigger than last year. We've hit our pre-pandemic goals and surpassed it, which is amazing,” said Katie McCloud, who handles marking and communications for the Seaside Chamber of Commerce.

There are players starting as young as 12, up to the "dinosaur" bracket where the combined ages of the players must reach at least 80. The players are all in.

Deahna Kraft played here eight years ago when she was in high school. Now she’s back as a pro.

“It’s always such a great tournament, so many teams," said Kraft. "Saw they broke a record for teams. It’s just great to be back.”

This is the second largest beach volleyball tournament in the world — second only to an event held in Italy.

The Seaside tournament started as fundraiser for the first lifeguard tower on the beach. Now players come here year after year to compete.

“It’s the best weekend of the year — everyone we know waits for this weekend,” said David Vorobets.