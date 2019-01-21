Football fans won’t be able to forget about the ‘No Call’ from the NFC Championship game while they’re in Atlanta for the Super Bowl.

Local entrepreneur Matt Bowers paid for eight billboards in the Atlanta area with messages like ‘SAINTS GOT ROBBED” and “NFL BLEAUX IT!” displayed on them, including one next to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium where the game will be played.

Matt Bowers

“I’m just angry,” Bowers told WWL-TV. “I thought about it last night and this morning on the way to work. I did what anybody from New Orleans would do if they were able.”

Bowers, who owns multiple local car dealerships, used his connections with dealerships in the area to buy advertising space on the billboards.

“They knew immediately where I was going,” he said.

All eight billboards will be up through the Super Bowl.