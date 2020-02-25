STANFORD, Calif. — Oregon star Sabrina Ionescu is the first player, man or woman, in NCAA history to reach 2,000 points, 1,000 assists and 1,000 rebounds.

Ionescu hit the milestone on a defensive rebound with 1:47 remaining in the third quarter for the third-ranked Ducks against No. 4 Stanford on Monday night, only hours after she spoke at the memorial service for Kobe Bryant and daughter, Gianna, in Southern California.

She came into the game needing nine rebounds for the 1,000 mark.

Oregon won the game 74-66.

RELATED: No. 3 Oregon hands No. 4 UConn worst home loss since 2005

RELATED: 'A part of me was lost': Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu posts heartfelt message about Kobe Bryant