Reser Stadium rebuild project in full swing

The $161 million project to rebuild the west side of the stadium is in full effect and slated for completion in 2023.

CORVALLIS, Ore. — The new west side of Reser Stadium is taking shape.

Construction workers have been putting in long hours on the job. It's easy to see the progress being made.

“i just think it's cool,” said Oregon State University Associate Athletic Director for Facilities and Event Management Ryan Bucher. “You come out here and you're still amazed at how big it looks.”

When the west side of the stadium was brought down in January, it wasn't always easy to get a clear vision of what Reser Stadium would become.

Now the “Completing Reser” name for the massive remodeling project is starting to make sense.

The area called Beaver Street is just about finished. It's a space where fans can walk all the way around the stadium.

When finished in fall 2023, the rebuilt stadium will also include a new state-of-the-art, interactive Student Welcome Center and new student health care and wellness services.

You can get a sense of where the premium seating will be. That's one of the things the university is most proud of.

“For the premium space, it was always about how low and close could we get them to the field,” Bucher said. “We are creating that environment that really inspires you to come to Reser and not sit at home and watch the game.”

Bucher said he agreed "Completing Reser" was a fitting name for the remodel. "While it's new and fresh, it's a little bit different, I think it's going to really make it feel like it's a complete stadium.”