Preview: The stakes are high this year for Ducks, Beavers in rivalry game

For the first time in more than a decade, this game could affect who wins the Pac-12 North and advances to the conference championship game.

EUGENE, Ore. — The rivalry game this year between the Oregon Ducks and Oregon State Beavers has the highest stakes in years with a chance at the Pac-12 championship on the line.

The Beavers (7-4, 5-3 Pac-12) will head into Autzen Stadium on a two-game winning streak, coming off a big win over Arizona State. The Ducks (9-2, 6-2), meanwhile, just suffered a brutal loss to Utah that took them out of the running for the College Football Playoff.

For the first time in more than a decade, this game could affect who wins the Pac-12 North and advances to the conference championship game. Oregon State needs the Washington Huskies to beat Washington State in the Apple Cup on Friday. If that happens, the winner of Saturday's game heads to the Pac-12 championship in Las Vegas on Dec. 3.

The last time the rivalry game held title implications was 2009. Oregon won that game. The Beavers won last year's matchup in Corvallis, 41-38, but the Ducks have won 11 of the past 13. All-time, Oregon leads the series between the two teams 66-48-10.

Where to watch

Kickoff: 12:30 p.m. Saturday

Location: Autzen Stadium, Eugene

Where to watch: ESPN

Who to watch

Oregon: Quarterback Anthony Brown has thrown for 2,261 yards and 13 touchdowns and run for 558 yards and eight touchdowns. Running back Travis Dye has rushed for 937 yards and 12 touchdowns. On defense, the Ducks are paced by defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, who has 41 tackles, including six sacks and 10 tackles for loss. Linebacker Noah Sewell leads the Ducks in tackles with 89.

Oregon State: Running back B.J. Baylor leads the Pac-12 in rushing with 1,199 yards. He also has 12 touchdowns. Quarterback Chance Nolan has thrown for 2,106 yards and 17 touchdowns. On defense, linebacker Avery Roberts leads the conference with 115 tackles, but he's questionable for Saturday's game.

Latest line