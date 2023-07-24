Rose City Renegades aim for power soccer nationals

Power soccer is the only sanctioned sport for power wheelchair users, and the Rose City Renegades are the only team in Portland.

HILLSBORO, Ore. — The Rose City Renegades are shooting for something big. Portland's only power soccer team hopes to play in the national championships in 2024.

Ryan Kenneally started the team in 2016 after moving to the Portland area from Arizona where he played on a nationally ranked team.

"Over the last 20 years it's taken off to be one of the most competitive sports and the only sport available for people in power chairs," said Kenneally.

Games are played on a basketball court with four to a side; three forwards and a goalkeeper.

The players use specialized wheelchairs called Strike Force chairs. The cost of each starts at about $10,000 and goes up depending on the needs of the user.

The action and the chairs are fast. They're limited to 6.2 miles per hour during games. Officials check the speed before and after games to make sure they are within the rules.

Players like 17-year-old Wren Grabham love this sport. She started playing eight years ago because it was the only competitive sport she could play in her power chair.

As her father Drew watched practice he talked about what it means to him to see her playing a sport.

"Sometimes you didn't think it was possible when she was first diagnosed. It really gave me a sense of healing after the diagnosis, a reminder that, 'Yep, these are our athletes, these are our kids,'" said Grabham.

The Rose City Renegades are practicing for and raising money to go to the National Championships in 2024. They have to play at least eight games to qualify. Part of the challenge is that the closest teams are in California — but they look forward to the challenge.