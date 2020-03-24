PORTLAND, Ore — The Portland Trail Blazers organization, players and its foundation set up a COVID-19 relief fund to support local nonprofits, including the Oregon Community Foundation’s COVID-19 Pooled Fund.

This is part of the NBA Family’s goal of raising $50 million to support people and organizations impacted by COVID-19. According to a release by the Trail Blazers, the NBA, WNBA and their players have raised more than $35 million.

The Trail Blazers have also created a virtual resource center to help the community in the greater Portland Area as well as some support across Oregon. Rosequarter.com/help will have a variety of information from basic needs to activities for kids and health and wellness.

Fans can submit any resources for review and posting.

