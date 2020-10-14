Portland to host NCAA men's and women's basketball tournament games in 2024, 2026

A women's regional will be played at the Moda Center in 2024, while men's first- and second-round games will be played there in 2026.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland has been selected to host multiple men's and women's NCAA tournament basketball games in 2024 and 2026.

On Wednesday, the NCAA released information on host sites for its championship tournaments from 2022 through 2026. It was the first time the NCAA put most of its championships out for bid at the same time.

Portland, one of four finalists for the 2025 and 2026 Division I Women's Final Four tournaments, was not selected as a host site for either year. Those events were awarded to Tampa in 2025 and Phoenix in 2026.

But Portland was selected to host a women's regional in 2024 and men's first- and second-round games in 2026. All games will be at the Moda Center.

"We are extremely excited to host these premier NCAA basketball events again in our city," said Sport Oregon CEO Jim Etzel. "We're a top-tier basketball town, and we're thrilled to showcase Portland again to the NCAA."

Portland hosted an NCAA women's regional in 2019 and was scheduled to host again in 2020 before the tournament was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sport Oregon, Oregon State University, the Rose Quarter and Travel Portland collaborated on the bid process to bring these events back to Portland.

As announced Wednesday by the NCAA, here are the NCAA Division I championships that will held in Oregon over the next seven years:

Women's basketball

2024: Regionals, Moda Center, Portland

Men's basketball

2026: First and second round, Moda Center, Portland

Men's and women's cross country

2023: Regionals, Ash Creek Preserve at Western Oregon University, Monmouth

2025: Regionals, Ash Creek Preserve at Western Oregon University, Monmouth

Men's golf

2026: Regionals, Oregon State University, Trysting Tree Golf Club, Corvallis

Women's gymnastics

2026: Regionals, Oregon State University, Gill Coliseum, Corvallis

Men's and women's track and field