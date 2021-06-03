Portland Timbers, Thorns increase capacity to 80% at Providence Park

Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination will be required when fans enter the stadium.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Timbers and Portland Thorns will increase fan capacity at Providence Park to 80% starting June 19 when the Timbers host Sporting Kansas City, the clubs announced Thursday.

Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination will be required when fans enter the stadium. Acceptable forms of proof are a CDC vaccination card, a photocopy of the card or a photo of the card on a mobile device. Fans must be at least two weeks past receiving their final vaccine dose.

Masks will not be required, but masks in restrooms and indoor spaces are recommended for the comfort of others, the organizations said. Masks are encouraged for fans who are 16 and under.

“As our community continues the path back to normalcy, having our fans safely back in their seats in support of our clubs and each other is a moment that will be very special for us,” said president of business Mike Golub. “Should the state meet the 70% vaccinated benchmark before June 19 as expected and we are allowed full capacity without restrictions, we will reevaluate the vaccine mandate, but in either event we will follow CDC guidance that continues to tout the safety of outdoor gatherings with high community vaccination rates.”