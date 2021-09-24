Portland Thorns' bus catches fire in Chicago; no one hurt

The Thorns are in Chicago for their match against the Red Stars Saturday afternoon.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Thorns' bus caught fire in Chicago on Thursday night as the team was on their way to their hotel.

No players or staff were injured and the staff made it to their hotel safely.

The Thorns are in Chicago to play the Red Stars Saturday afternoon at 5 p.m at SeatGeek Stadium.

A video posted on TikTok by Christine Sinclair, the team's captain, shows a bus surrounded by a plume of smoke and flames can be seen on the bus' left side. Players are also seen walking away from the bus.

After videos popped up on social media, the Thorns posted about the incident online saying, "As you may have seen, our bus caught on fire in Chicago. Thankfully, no players or staff were injured. We appreciate all the concern."