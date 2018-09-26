PORTLAND, Ore. — Two Portland teenagers are making a big name for themselves in the world of roller skating.

Cleveland High sophomore Annie MacKay and Roosevelt Junior David Hamblin will represent the United States at the Roller Skating World Championships in La Vendee, France. Annie and David compete in the team dance competition and have won multiple national championships.

They’ve been skating together since Annie was two and David 3-years-old. Annie says most of her friends think it’s “really, really cool”.

“It kind of feels like our whole lives has led to this," David said.

The pair train at the Oaks Park Skating Rink with the Oaks competitive roller skating club. The competition starts October 3rd.

You can learn more about the event here.

© 2018 KGW