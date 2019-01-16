PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland State Vikings women’s basketball team did something they had never done as a division one program.

They won their first eight games of the season.

They ended the non-conference part of the schedule 8-1, the best start ever for the program.

“It’s been three years in the making,” Lynn Kennedy, Portland State women’s basketball head coach said.

The Vikings have improved under Kennedy’s guidance in each of his seasons as head coach.

Redshirt senior guard Sydney Rielly said, “it’s been a unique journey.”

The team is 11-2 overall and 3-1 in Big Sky Conference play.