Portland State football player had 'ear ripped off' against Oregon, coach says

Portland State coach Bruce Barnum said he thinks it happened when the player's helmet got knocked off during Saturday's 81-7 loss to Oregon.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland State football player had his "ear ripped off" during the Vikings' 81-7 loss to Oregon on Saturday, according to Portland State head football coach Bruce Barnum.

Barnum shared the news during a radio appearance Tuesday on The Bald Faced Truth with John Canzano. The coach said he thinks it happened when the player's helmet was knocked off during the game.

The coach told Canzano the Vikings didn't suffer any major injuries in the game against Oregon, before casually dropping into the conversation the revelation about the player's "partial ear detachment."

"We're fine. Knock on wood. We had one guy get his ear ripped off," Barnum said. "They sewed it back on, and now they say he has a concussion. So he's out. I think he's fine."

Portland State football coach Bruce Barnum says player got his "ear ripped off" in 81-7 loss to Oregon #GoDucks on Saturday.



Listen for yourself: pic.twitter.com/9JhGM6aMmz — John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) September 6, 2023

Barnum didn't name the player but said he won't play Saturday in the Vikings' Week 2 game at Wyoming.

"Not the whole ear. Partial ear detachment," Barnum said. "I think it was from when he got his helmet knocked off and his ear didn't come out of his helmet. Anyway, so they were sewing him up, and I guess that means you have a concussion. We're making sure he's fine. So he'll sit out this game."