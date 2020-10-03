PORTLAND, Ore. — Haylee Andrews scored 18 points, including her second-straight game-winner in the final minute, and Portland captured the West Coast Conference automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in more than two decades with a 64-63 overtime win over San Diego.

Andrews' layup came with 58.3 seconds left after both teams committed offensive fouls following Jordyn Edwards' go-ahead, shot-clock-beating 3-pointer from the top of the key with 1:27 remaining.

Alex Fowler scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Pilots. San Diego was led by Leticia Soares with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

It's the first time since 1997 the Pilots are going to the NCAA Tournament.

RELATED: Sporting events telling fans to stay home amid coronavirus outbreak

RELATED: Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu first to 2,000 points, 1,000 assists, 1,000 rebounds