PORTLAND, Ore. — For the first time in the 36-year history of the Chiles Center, a No. 1-ranked team will be playing at the facility.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs (14-1 on the season) will face the University of Portland Pilots (8-7) at 7 p.m. Thursday in the West Coast Conference opening game for both teams.

Gonzaga currently holds an 11-game winning streak over the Pilots.

On Dec. 30, Filip Petrusev scored 22 points as top-ranked Gonzaga beat Detroit Mercy 93-72 to wrap up the non-conference season.

Ryan Woolridge had 21 points and eight assists for Gonzaga (14-1), which earlier retained the No. 1 ranking in the poll for the second week.

Gonzaga had not played since Dec. 21.

With eight wins so far, the Pilots have already surpassed their 2018-2019 win total of seven games.

The Pilots are returning from a trip to Hawaii for the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic last week. The Pilots lost to eventual tourney champion Houston, 81-56, and also fell to Boise State and Ball State in tourney action.

The last time the Pilots defeated a ranked opponent was in January 2014, when they toppled then-No. 18 Gonzaga in Portland.

