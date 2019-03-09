High school football season gets started this week.

The players have to be ready and so do the officials.

Right now there are about 200 officials certified by the Portland Football Officials Association. They work both youth and high school games and they are always looking for new recruits.

Rob Fuller is a long-time official and now helps teach the new recruits. He said during a training session, “My job is to take them from zero to on-field in six weeks.”

Each year 15-20 people go through the certification offered by the Portland Football Officials Association. Craig Beaver is a former high school and college player who now officiates games.

He says he loves officiating because it keeps him close to the game. If you’d like to learn more about becoming a football official click here.