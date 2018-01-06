PORTLAND, Ore. -- The group looking to bring a Major League Baseball team to Portland has inquired about a third site for a potential stadium.

KGW confirmed Thursday night Portland Diamond Project has expressed interest in the Port of Portland's Terminal 2 site, located at 3556 NW Front Ave.

"We’ve been approached by the Portland Diamond Project about T-2 and in reaction to that, we’ve been open to a conversation," said Melanie Mesaros, media relations manager for the Port of Portland.

"We aren't able to get into further details because we're under a Non-Disclosure Agreement," Mesaros said.

A spokesman for Portland Diamond Project said the group had no comment.

Willamette Week first reported about Portland Diamond Project's interest in the site.

Terminal 2 is a 53-acre multipurpose shipping and storage facility along the Willamette River.

Last month, Portland Diamond Project, whose management group is led by former Nike executive Craig Cheek, officially made two full offers for parcels of land in Portland for a baseball stadium and massive apartment complex.

One offer was for the Portland Public Schools administration’s headquarters on North Dixon Street, two blocks from the Moda Center. Portland Diamond Project's offer for the site is $80 million, plus a second property near Northeast 82nd Avenue.

The second offer was for the industrial site currently owned by ESCO Corporation, on Northwest 25th Avenue and Vaughn Street in Slabtown. How much money the group offered for that site has not been reported.

