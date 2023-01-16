Pickleball fever fuels proposal for new license plate design featuring Washington's state sport

Proceeds from sales of the plates would be used exclusively by the Seattle Metro Pickleball Association to build and maintain dedicated pickleball courts.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TACOMA, Wash. — Washington currently offers 44 special license plates recognizing the military, colleges, orcas and more, but now a new design is being tossed around in the legislature: a special plate honoring Washington's rapidly-growing, official state sport of pickleball.

"It’s pretty cool that it started here in 1965," said Heather Gelston, a local pickleball player.

Pickleball was created on Bainbridge Island.

Washington Senate Bill 5333 would authorize the new design as an option for drivers.

"I’d get it for all my vehicles," said Heather's husband Brian Gelston, another pickleball player.

Proceeds from sales would be used exclusively by the Seattle Metro Pickleball Association to build and maintain dedicated pickleball courts.

"We need courts bad," said Heather.

Brian echoed that sentiment.

"The amount of people that have started playing, the courts can’t keep up," he said.

According to USA Pickleball, 4.8 million people played the sport in 2021, but in 2022, that number grew to 36.5 million people, according to the Association of Pickleball Professionals.

For Washingtonians who play, that can mean a long wait for a spot on the court, according to Brian.

So why now are we seeing its popularity skyrocket?

"I think a lot of it has to do with maybe COVID, and not having anything to do and doing something outside," said Heather.

The pair of pickleball players, who created their own court at their home in Tacoma, hope the bill serves, rallies and scores.