Pac-12 announces football schedule for Oregon Ducks, Oregon State Beavers

Here’s a look at the full schedules for the Oregon Ducks, Oregon State Beavers, Washington Huskies and Washington State Cougars.
Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Autzen Stadium

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Pac-12 on Tuesday announced its conference schedule for the upcoming football season this fall. After a tumultuous, shortened season last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the conference plans to return to its usual nine-game league schedule for each school. Each team will also play a few non-conference games to fill out their full schedule.

The season is set to kick off Aug. 28 and close with the Pac-12 championship game on Dec. 3. The postseason will follow.

Oregon Ducks

  • Sept. 4: vs. Fresno State
  • Sept. 11: at Ohio State
  • Sept. 18: vs. Stony Brook
  • Sept. 25: vs. Arizona
  • Oct. 2: at Stanford
  • Oct. 9: Bye week
  • Oct. 15: vs. California
  • Oct. 23: at UCLA
  • Oct. 30: vs. Colorado
  • Nov. 6: at Washington
  • Nov. 13: vs. Washington State
  • Nov. 20 at Utah
  • Nov. 27: vs. Oregon State

Oregon State Beavers

  • Sept. 4: at Purdue
  • Sept. 11: vs. Hawaii
  • Sept. 18: vs. Idaho
  • Sept. 25: at USC
  • Oct. 2: vs. Washington
  • Oct. 9: at Washington State
  • Oct. 16: Bye week
  • Oct. 23: vs. Utah
  • Oct. 30: at California
  • Nov. 6: at Colorado
  • Nov. 13: vs. Stanford
  • Nov. 20: vs. Arizona State
  • Nov. 27: at Oregon

Washington Huskies

  • Sept. 4: vs. Montana
  • Sept. 11: at Michigan
  • Sept. 18: vs. Arkansas State
  • Sept. 25: vs. California
  • Oct. 2: at Oregon State
  • Oct. 9: Bye week
  • Oct. 16: vs. UCLA
  • Oct. 22: at Arizona
  • Oct. 30: at Stanford
  • Nov. 6: vs. Oregon
  • Nov. 13: vs. Arizona State
  • Nov. 20: at Colorado
  • Nov. 26: vs. Washington State

Washington State Cougars

  • Sept. 4: vs. Utah State
  • Sept. 11: vs. Portland State
  • Sept. 18: vs. USC
  • Sept. 25: at Utah
  • Oct. 2: at California
  • Oct. 9: vs. Oregon State
  • Oct. 16: vs. Stanford
  • Oct. 23: vs. BYU
  • Oct. 30: at Arizona State
  • Nov. 6: Bye
  • Nov. 13: at Oregon
  • Nov. 19: vs. Arizona
  • Nov. 26: at Washington

