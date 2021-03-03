Pac-12 announces football schedule for Oregon Ducks, Oregon State Beavers

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Pac-12 on Tuesday announced its conference schedule for the upcoming football season this fall. After a tumultuous, shortened season last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the conference plans to return to its usual nine-game league schedule for each school. Each team will also play a few non-conference games to fill out their full schedule.
The season is set to kick off Aug. 28 and close with the Pac-12 championship game on Dec. 3. The postseason will follow.
Here’s a look at the full schedules for the Oregon Ducks, Oregon State Beavers, Washington Huskies and Washington State Cougars.
Oregon Ducks
- Sept. 4: vs. Fresno State
- Sept. 11: at Ohio State
- Sept. 18: vs. Stony Brook
- Sept. 25: vs. Arizona
- Oct. 2: at Stanford
- Oct. 9: Bye week
- Oct. 15: vs. California
- Oct. 23: at UCLA
- Oct. 30: vs. Colorado
- Nov. 6: at Washington
- Nov. 13: vs. Washington State
- Nov. 20 at Utah
- Nov. 27: vs. Oregon State
Oregon State Beavers
- Sept. 4: at Purdue
- Sept. 11: vs. Hawaii
- Sept. 18: vs. Idaho
- Sept. 25: at USC
- Oct. 2: vs. Washington
- Oct. 9: at Washington State
- Oct. 16: Bye week
- Oct. 23: vs. Utah
- Oct. 30: at California
- Nov. 6: at Colorado
- Nov. 13: vs. Stanford
- Nov. 20: vs. Arizona State
- Nov. 27: at Oregon
Washington Huskies
- Sept. 4: vs. Montana
- Sept. 11: at Michigan
- Sept. 18: vs. Arkansas State
- Sept. 25: vs. California
- Oct. 2: at Oregon State
- Oct. 9: Bye week
- Oct. 16: vs. UCLA
- Oct. 22: at Arizona
- Oct. 30: at Stanford
- Nov. 6: vs. Oregon
- Nov. 13: vs. Arizona State
- Nov. 20: at Colorado
- Nov. 26: vs. Washington State
Washington State Cougars
- Sept. 4: vs. Utah State
- Sept. 11: vs. Portland State
- Sept. 18: vs. USC
- Sept. 25: at Utah
- Oct. 2: at California
- Oct. 9: vs. Oregon State
- Oct. 16: vs. Stanford
- Oct. 23: vs. BYU
- Oct. 30: at Arizona State
- Nov. 6: Bye
- Nov. 13: at Oregon
- Nov. 19: vs. Arizona
- Nov. 26: at Washington