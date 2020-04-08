Pac-12 football players list demands in letter to conference

More than two dozen University of Oregon players pledged their support

PORTLAND, Ore. — Just a couple of days after the Pac-12 Conference released a plan for fall sports, student athletes from several schools wrote a letter in The Players Tribune threatening to opt out of fall camp and game participation unless the conference meets their demands.

The letter is signed by players and uses the hashtag #WeAreUnited.

The players want health and safety protocols related to COVID-19, protection for all sports from elimination, an end to racial injustice in college sports and in society, and economic freedom and equity that would include sharing revenue and medical coverage after college eligibility ends.

Former University of Oregon and NFL player George Wrighster posted a video statement on Twitter applauding what the players are doing.

“This is a big deal. This is smart," he said. "This is calculated timing, couldn't be better. This is perfect. You only get one shot at this so don't miss.”



Oregon's Jevon Holland is among the players threatening to opt out. Offensive tackle Penei Pewell is also among more than two dozen other Oregon players showing support for Pac-12 Football Unity.

