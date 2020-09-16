Pac-12 football remain in holding pattern, but it could change soon

Any plans for the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten in returning to football are on hold due to health policies in two states. But plans could change soon.

The Pac-12 could start its football season this fall, but currently does not have approval from state and local health officials in California and Oregon to start contact practices.

But that could change soon. According to the Mercury News, California Governor Gavin Newsom's office reportedly has contacted USC to help formulate a plan to allow them to play games.

Sources: After speaking to #Pac12 commish Larry Scott, Newsom’s office reached out to #USC officials. Plan is to fast track revision to controversial 12-person cohort max. That shifts focus to local health, an easier hurdle for the schools. This is big. — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) September 16, 2020

For Oregon, Governor Kate Brown issued a statement that could help the Beavers and Ducks practice and play. Both schools would have to submit plans to test.

Good news! Oregon has granted the Ducks and Beavers and exemption from state sports restrictions. Conference still needs to submit its plans for the season. https://t.co/TRYbgjLm6l — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) September 16, 2020

That led Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott to make a statement about today's events.

The Pac-12 has announced a partnership that would give the conference's schools the capacity to perform daily, rapid COVID-19 tests on athletes.

The Big Ten changed course and said it will begin an eight-game football schedule on Oct. 23.

The basketball season could start later this year, as well. CBS Sports college basketball reporter Jon Rothstein reports it could happen by November 25th.

Source: The official start date of the 20-21 college basketball season will be November 25h.



Decision is in. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) September 16, 2020