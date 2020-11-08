Pac-12 cancels fall football season

All Pac-12 sports will be postponed until Jan. 1, 2021 at the earliest.

PORTLAND, Ore — The Pac-12 has canceled its fall football season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All Pac-12 sports will be postponed until Jan. 1, 2021 at the earliest. The vote among the conference CEO group was unanimous.

Student-athletes will continue to have their scholarships guaranteed, Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott said.

“All of the Pac-12 presidents and chancellors understand the importance of this decision, and the disappointment it will create for our student-athletes, the coaches, support staff and all of our fans,” said Michael Schill, president of the University of Oregon. “Ultimately, our decision was guided by science and a deep commitment to the health and welfare of student-athletes. We certainly hope that the Pac-12 will be able to return to competition in the New Year.”

Tuesday’s news comes hours after the Big Ten conference announced it will postpone its fall sports seasons, including football, with hopes of playing in the spring.

“The health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes and all those connected to Pac-12 sports has been our number one priority since the start of this current crisis,” said Scott.

Conference officials hope to have football in the spring.

Late last month the Pac-12 announced it would begin its conference-only football schedule on Sept. 26.