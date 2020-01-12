OSU-Stanford game moved to Reser Stadium due to coronavirus restrictions in California

CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Oregon State Beavers football team will be hosting Stanford at Reser Stadium on Dec. 12 following newly imposed coronavirus restrictions in Santa Clara County, Calif.
The game was originally scheduled to be played at Stanford Stadium.
The Pac-12 conference announced the switch Tuesday in light of an emergency directive issued Nov. 28 by the Santa Clara County Public Health Department.
The directive temporarily prohibits "all recreational activities that involve physical contact or close proximity to persons outside one’s household, including all contact sports." That includes sports on the collegiate and professional levels.
Kickoff time and TV programming information for the Beavers-Cardinal game will be announced at a later date.