OSU Beavers beat Colorado to win Pac-12 tournament

This is the first title in program history and earns the Beavers an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

The Oregon State Beavers beat the Colorado Buffaloes in the Pac-12 championship game.

Maurice Calloo secured 15 points, while Jarod Lucas dropped 14 points. Colorado had a chance to bring it back in the final seconds, but the Beavers came out on top, 70-68.

Throughout the tournament, players wore the number 12 on the inside of their warmup shirts, as a reminder that they were picked to finish last in the conference.

The win Saturday night earns the Beavers an automatic spot in the NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis for the first time since 2016.