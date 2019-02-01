PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon wide receiver Dillon Mitchell announced Wednesday that he will forgo his senior season and enter the 2019 NFL Draft.

The junior broke Oregon’s single-season receiving record in 2018 with 1,184 yards. He led the Ducks with 75 receptions and 10 receiving touchdowns on the season.

“I want to express my sincere gratitude and appreciation for the tremendous support and cheers I’ve received since coming to Oregon in 2016,” Mitchell said in a tweet. “It has been great living a childhood dream these last 3 years. Ever since 7th grade, I wanted to be an Oregon Duck.”

Mitchell was named Offensive MVP of the Redbox Bowl. He caught six passes for 70 yards and the game-winning touchdown in the Ducks’ 7-6 victory over Michigan State.

Mitchell was by far the top target for Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert, who last week announced he would return to Oregon for his senior season.

