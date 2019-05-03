PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon women’s basketball team are winners of back-to-back Pac-12 regular season titles, and Tuesday the conference announced that four Oregon starters made the All-Pac-12 team.

The champs will head to the this week's Pac-12 Tournament in style with their new exclusive Air Jordan 6s.

The Oregon athletic department and women's basketball team social media accounts showed off the new player exclusive shoes Tuesday afternoon.

The shoes feature lime green accents on the tongue, midsole, outsole and air unit in the heel. A subtle “O” logo is embossed into the side of the shoe.

Oregon head coach Kelly Graves tweeted a thank you to Nike and designer Tinker Hatfield, the man behind numerous Air Jordan models.

Oregon will open Pac-12 tournament play on Friday against the winner of Arizona and USC.

Photos: Oregon women's basketball team's custom Jordans