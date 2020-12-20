Oregon will face Iowa State in Fiesta Bowl

The Ducks recently won their second straight Pac-12 championship by beating Southern California.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Fiesta Bowl could add another high-scoring game to its history with No. 12 Iowa State scheduled to face No. 25 Oregon on Jan. 2.

The Cyclones dropped four spots in the College Football Playoff rankings after losing to Oklahoma in the Big 12 championship game. The Ducks won their second straight Pac-12 championship by beating Southern California.

Iowa State has the nation’s leading rusher in Breece Hall, who had 1,436 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Oregon quarterback Tyler Shough threw for 1,480 yards and 13 touchdowns with five interceptions in six games.